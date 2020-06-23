Crash Bandicoot 4 PC & other platform releases are being considered, says Activision Currently, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is only slated for launch on PS4, Xbox One, and eventually Xbox Series X.

When Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was revealed with gameplay and all, it looked pretty great. The cartoonish style looks to be coming to the forefront in this upcoming Crash sequel. Unfortunately, it currently looks like PC players will miss out on release day. The game is only set to come to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October 2020 with what could be an Xbox Series X launch later. Even so, Activision isn’t sweeping PC or other options off the table. Further platform releases are being “evaluated.”

Activision spoke to the possibility of additional platforms for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on June 22, 2020, as reported by PCGamesN. When Crash Bandicoot 4 was given an October 2, 2020 release date during a Summer Game Fest livestream, only PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X were noted. That said, Activision isn’t crossing out the possibility of other platforms.

“We are still evaluating additional platforms for a future date”, an Activision representative told PCGN. “Stay tuned for more information.”

Crash fans may remember that the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy took a full year after launch on PS4 to make its way over to PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2018. Considering Crash 4 is launching on Xbox One right from the get-go this time around, there’s no telling if the game will follow a similar time frame when it comes to platforms like the PC or even the Nintendo Switch. That said, “additional platforms” could also just mean the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which won’t be available for the October 2020 release date, but are very likely on Activision’s radar for “future date” launch plans.

Here’s hoping the PC fans of Crash won’t have to wait too long to get their mitts on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Stay tuned for further details as we follow this story.