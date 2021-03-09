League of Legends: Wild Rift Americas beta to launch at end of March The beta for the mobile version of League of Legends is finally set to come to the United States, and it begins at the end of this month.

League of Legends: Wild Rift represents a brave new step forward for the popular MOBA game, taking nearly every part of the PC version and translating it into a proper mobile game. It’s been in alphas and betas across the world pretty much since it was announced in October 2019, and now it’s finally set to kick off some testing in a North American run. The League of Legends: Wild Rift Americas open beta has been announced and it begins at the end of March 2021.

Riot Games announced the details on the League of Legends: Wild Rift Americas open beta via a press release on March 9, 2021. Starting on March 29, 2021, North American players on iOS and Android will be able to jump into the League of Legends: Wild Rift beta and explore everything the game has to offer. Teased back in October 2020, it’s an open beta and Wild Rift is a free-to-play game. Available regions include the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Columbia. There doesn’t seem to be any sign-ups or player limits. You will probably need a Riot Account to play though.

Fortunately, if you already had a Riot Account, you can just log into League of Legends: Wild Rift without any inconveniences once you download the game. Better yet, if you have game time with League of Legends on PC, you’ll eventually be able to link your accounts and get some rewards for being a loyal player.

It is unknown at this time how long the League of Legends: Wild Rift Americas open beta will run, but if it’s anything like Valorant and Legends of Runeterra ran, the beta may very well go right into the full game, complete with progression intact.

Beyond mobile, League of Legends: Wild Rift is also slated for a console release at some point. As the mobile beta kicks off, stay tuned as we await console platform announcements, details, and release dates here at Shacknews. Want to figure out what you're going to play? Be sure to check out the list of confirmed Champions in Wild Rift.