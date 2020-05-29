League of Legends: Wild Rift will offer account linking & rewards to prior PC players Players who have been around since the beginning on PC can link their accounts and scoop up some cool rewards in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is set to bring Riot Games' MOBA to mobile devices and consoles very soon, and as revealed during today's Summer Game Fest livestream, players will be getting some fun loot in the process.

In addition to revealing the League of Legends: Wild Rift champion roster for the upcoming Alpha test, the team discussed some of the rewards players who have long since put hours into the PC version can expect.

"We are going to be basically giving a big booster thank you present for having invested time in the PC version recently," said Riot Games' Brian Feeney, Wild Rift design director during his aforementioned Summer Game Fest interview with host Geoff Keighley. "There will be an option to link your accounts and we'll get some good stuff to give players a head start. We want to be sure we're being generally very generous overall in terms of how easy it is to play your champions, how easy it is to start playing, for new players."

If you're interested in trying out the Alpha test, the first one is schedule for June. However, that first one is only for those in Brazil and the Philippines. Keep on top of additional Alpha sessions by watching the official Wild Rift website for more information.

In the meantime, be sure to follow our latest coverage on League of Legends: Wild Rift for further updates and information. Be ready for when the first alpha test kicks off in June and expands from there, as we'll be bringing you all the latest on what to expect from the franchise as it moves to consoles and mobile devices for the first time.