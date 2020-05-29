League of Legends: Wild Rift champion roster revealed for upcoming alpha test Riot Games revealed on a Summer Game Fest livestream which champions will be arriving in its upcoming alpha test for League of Legends: Wild Rift.

With League of Legends: Wild Rift bringing Riot Games' popular MOBA over to mobile devices and consoles in the future, longtime players have to be wondering which champions of the lengthy roster will be ready to play. In a recent Summer Game Fest livestream, Riot answered, revealing pretty much the entire champion roster that will be available when the game rolls out in alpha testing.

Riot Games revealed the League of Legends: Wild Rift champion roster for the alpha test on the Summer Game Fest livestream on May 29, 2020. The starting roster will include 36 of League of Legends total 148 champions (as of this writing). The list includes a wide variety of healers, mages, marksman, assassins, brawlers, and more, even if it’s still only a fraction of what the full LoL roster has to offer. The first alpha test will be in June and limited to Brazil and the Philippines, but players can go to the Wild Rift website to sign up for future opportunities in further playtesting. You can check out the video of the League of Legends: Wild Rift roster below.

Here’s who’s going to be coming to play at the rollout of Wild Rift’s alpha test.

Ahri

Alistar

Annie

Ashe

Aurelion Sol

Blitzcrank

Braum

Camille

Ezreal

Fiora

Fizz

Garen

Gragas

Graves

Jax

Janna

Jinx

Jhin

Lux

Malphite

Master Yi

Miss Fortune

Nami

Nasus

Olaf

Orianna

Shyvana

Soraka

Tryndamere

Twisted Fate

Vayne

Vi

Xin Zhao

Yasuo

Zed

Ziggs

No doubt, as alpha testing on League of Legends: Wild Rift goes on, the roster will grow with the port of the full roster as Riot Games continues to invest in the mobile and console experience of the game. Be sure to follow our latest coverage on League of Legends: Wild Rift for further updates and information as the first alpha test kicks off in June and expands from there.