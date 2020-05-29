League of Legends: Wild Rift alpha test begins June 5 in Brazil & Phillipines The League of Legends: Wild Rift alpha test will deploy on mobile in Brazil and the Phillipines before expanding to further regions.

Riot Games came on Summer Game Fest yet again to share new details about the mobile and console port of their star MOBA, League of Legends: Wild Rift. One of the details announced during this stream was the confirmation of an alpha test which will start its rollout in Brazil and the Phillipines in early June for a two-week test before expanding to further regions.

Riot Games Executive Producer Michael Chow joined Geoff Keighley on a new Summer Game Fest stream focused on League of Legends: Wild Rift on May 29, 2020. During the livestream, Chow announced the rollout of the first alpha test for Wild Rift. Starting on June 5, 2020 and running two weeks, the League of Legends: Wild Rift alpha test will roll out on mobile in Brazil and the Phillipines. After this two-week period, Chow confirmed that Riot will expand the alpha to further regions. Players may receive invites by email if they registered for the alpha during League’s 10 year anniversary event back when Riot first announced Wild Rift.

Players can still sign up for updates about early playtesting for Wild Rift via the game’s website. Chow confirmed that though the first test would be limited to mobile in the first two regions, new alpha and beta testing would come soon after for testing on a “true League of Legends experience with dual stick controls.” This implies that console testing should come pretty soon after the limited alpha test. After that, Chow stated that the team’s following goal will be testing all of the things in the “around-game” features, likely such as rune customization, champion select, summoner spells, and more.

With the League of Legends: Wild Rift alpha kicking off in Brazil and the Phillipines next week, it likely won’t be long before we get to learn more about expanded testing and entry into the console and mobile versions of Riot Games star project. Stay tuned to Shacknews for more details and information.