League of Legends: Wild Rift gameplay reveal coming to Summer Game Fest livestream The next iteration of Riot Games' MOBA to be showcased tomorrow morning.

With Valorant taking the fps world by storm, Riot Games has seen no shortage of attention over the last few months. However, the developer has still been hard at work on improving the product that launched them to superstardom - League of Legends. Being a game exclusive to PC players, League of Legends will finally be hitting consoles and mobile devices with the release of League of Legends: Wild Rift. Gameplay of Wild Rift will be revealed during a Summer Game Fest livestream on May 29.

This announcement comes from the official Summer Game Fest twitter account. In the wake of E3 (along with countless other events) being cancelled, Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest rose from the ashes to salvage some sort of organized stream of gaming news throughout the summer. Tomorrow’s League of Legends: Wild Rift stream will start at 8am PT/11am ET.

Tomorrow at 11am ET / 8 am PT, tune in for a @LeagueOfLegends @wildrift gameplay reveal and interview with @RiotFeralPony #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/osK8kAJCDs — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 28, 2020

Despite being limited to one platform, League of Legends has become one of the most popular video games in the world. Initially released over a decade ago, LoL remains one of the most viewed games on Twitch. League of Legends also has a strong competitive scene, with LCS being a highly successful esports league.

Getting a proper League of Legends release on mobile devices and consoles feels like a longtime coming. Making their MOBA accessible to an entirely new population of gamers, Riot Games has raised the ceiling for LoL’s success.

We’ll get our first look at League of Legends: Wild Rift during the Summer Game Fest livestream on May 29. There is no current release date for Wild Rift, but that could potentially be revealed during the stream. We’ll be right here to unpack everything revealed during the broadcast. In other Riot Games news, the developer recently announced a partnership with Twitch to put on a $200,000 Valorant tournament.