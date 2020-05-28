New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Twitch Rivals Valorant tournament announced with $200,000 prize pool

Players from around the world are invited to compete in a celebration of Valorant's full release.
Donovan Erskine
Riot Games’ Valorant has dominated the conversation surrounding competitive fps games ever since its closed beta was announced. In that time, we saw the game skyrocket to the top of Twitch popularity, thanks to its loot drop method of distributing beta access. The developers recently announced that the beta would finally be coming to an end on May 28. The fun doesn’t have to stop there though, as Riot has announced that they will be teaming with Twitch Rivals for a Valorant global tournament.

It was just last week that Riot Games took to Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest to announce that the Valorant closed-beta would end on May 28, in preparation for the game’s full launch on June 2. In anticipation for the game’s pending release, Twitch Rivals and Valorant have announced a global Valorant tournament, where players from around the world can compete for a piece of a $200,000 prize pool. 

This will be the first set of competitive Valorant events that Riot has an official hand in. Twitch has seen quite the success with their Twitch Rivals events, bringing together some of the platforms most popular content creators and esports professionals. One team will be crowned champion from each participating region. The winners will take home a portion of the $200,000 prize pool - Riot and Twitch have yet to disclose how the pool will be distributed - along with the honor of being one of Valorant’s first world champions.

With Riot Games putting a strong emphasis on competitive play, we’re sure that this is only the beginning of Valorant esports. The game will be launching for free on June 2, and will launch with a new agent and game mode. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date with everything Valorant and esports right here at Shacknews.

