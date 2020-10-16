League of Legends: Wild Rift beta coming to North America in Spring 2021 Those looking to get in on the mobile and (eventually) console version of League of Legends in the United States can expect the beta to come to North America in Spring 2021.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is a uniquely built version of Riot Games’ popular MOBA. It is, after all, trying to bring years’ worth of the game’s rich and evolving content to mobile and console devices, which is why it’s currently kicking around in beta. Riot is expanding available regions little by little with new updates and the good news is that a North American rollout is on the way. The bad news is that we won’t see it in the US until sometime in Spring 2021.

Riot Games announced the tentative release plans for a League of Legends: Wild Rift North American beta in an update posted on October 16, 2020. According to the newest press release, the Wild Rift beta is currently expected to expand to further Asian regions later this October, including Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Phillipines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The expanded regional beta includes updates to the game including the added champion, Lee Sin: blind martial arts monk and versatile jungler extraordinaire. Lee Sin brings the total Wild Rift roster to 43 characters and comes in alongside a number of further updates and additions including free-to-play champ and in-game reward systems.

Unfortunately, it’s looking like it will still be a while before North America gets a taste of what League of Legends is like in its mobile form. The beta is definitely coming stateside, but Riot currently expects that it won’t be rolling out in the United States and other local regions until sometime in Spring 2021. That means we still have quite some time to wait and see how the beta pans out. On the other hand, it also means likely getting a richer, more stable experience when the game comes stateside. After being teased back in October 2019 as a part of the game’s ten-year anniversary, it seems like there is still quite a road ahead for Wild Rift. After all, Akali, Darius, Draven, Evelynn, Kai'Sa, and Seraphine have also been confirmed for upcoming updates.

Be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest updates on when we can expect the League of Legends: Wild Rift rollout in the United States, or check out the game’s website for the latest news and information as it continues in beta elsewhere.