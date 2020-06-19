New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Champion list - League of Legends: Wild Rift

Need to know who you can use from the long list of champions in League of Legends: Wild Rift? We've got the full list of currently available characters here.
TJ Denzer
League of Legends: Wild Rift is built to bring all of the action of the popular MOBA over to console and mobile devices. With it comes a grand slew of champions ranging from spell casters, rangers, warriors, brutes, and more built to appeal to playstyles and tastes of all kinds. That said, the original League of Legends features over 140 champions. Wild Rift won’t be able to stuff all of them in right away, but it does bring a formidable roster over. We have the current list and updated list of which champions can be played in League of Legends: Wild Rift here.

Champion List - League of Legends: Wild Rift

Currently, the plan as laid out by the League of Legends: Wild Rift website was to launch the game with around 40 champions. All of the champions that are in Wild Rift at this time can be found below. The total roster currently includes 36 champions. Expect this to change as updates are made.

That covers the entire list of champions in League of Legends: Wild Rift so far. The game is currently running in currently in an alpha test stage. Be sure to check back for the latest on the launch and updates to the game and check out our other League of Legends: Wild Rift coverage for further news, updates, and guides.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

