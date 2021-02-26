Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2021 Players will be able to return the region of Sinnoh on Nintendo Switch later this year and explore a recrafted experience with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl are often considered to be a highlight of the later editions of Pokemon. This was the Pokemon that introduced players to legendary deity Pokemon, including the ultimate being Arceus. Now, players will be able to re-explore this interesting chapter of the Pokemon canon once again. The Pokemon Company is preparing remakes in the form of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for launch on the Nintendo Switch later in 2021.

The remake games Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were revealed during the Pokemon Presents 25th anniversary presentation on February 26, 2021. These games will take players back to the region of Sinnoh to re-explore the adventures they remember from the Nintendo DS game originally launched in 2007. However, the entire adventure has been recrafted from the original 2D pixel art with the new 3D art style similar to modern Pokemon games. Nonetheless, everything that players remember from the original is here, from the iconic roster including Lucario to the infamous Route 209.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl should be a delight for classic and hardcore Pokemon fans. It was definitely the more traditional reveal of the overall Pokemon Presents 25th anniversary slate in comparison to the fresh reveals of New Pokemon Snap gameplay and the reveal of new Action-RPG title Pokemon Legends Arceus. With this game, whether you’ve played Pokemon Diamond and Pearl before or will be jumping in for the first time, those who enjoy a more traditional Pokemon monster-collecting RPG will enjoy a fresh take on a classic adventure.

There are still a few details up in the air about Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, such as official release dates on the 2021 gaming calendar. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we await new details and information regarding the game. When concrete release dates drop, you can expect to find them right here.