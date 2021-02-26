New Pokemon Snap trailer showcases gameplay and story We got an in-depth look at New Pokemon Snap during the Pokemon Presents broadcast.

The Pokemon Presents 25-year anniversary was heavy on nostalgia with a look to the future for the iconic gaming franchise. During the stream, we learned more details about the upcoming New Pokemon Snap. We got more gameplay footage, story details, and learned about new mechanics. It was also confirmed that the game will have an online component.

Set to release in just a couple of months, New Pokemon Snap was highlighted during the Pokemon Presents 25-year anniversary livestream. We got a new look at the environments and characters of the Lental region, as well as all of the different Pokemon that players will meet.

A brand new aspect coming to New Pokemon Snap is online functionality. After taking photos, players can upload them for others around the world to see. Players can like pictures boosting them up to featured slots on the community page. With the surge in popularity of photo modes in video games recently, it only makes sense that New Pokemon Snap will want to hone in on the social aspect.

New Pokemon Snap is set to release on the Nintendo Switch on April 30. The Pokemon Presents 25-year anniversary featured some major news, as Game Freak and The Pokemon Company announced remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, as well as a brand new game set before the events of Diamond in Pearl titled Pokemon Legends: Arceus.