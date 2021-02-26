Pokemon Legends: Arceus revealed during Pokemon Presents, coming 2022 Pokemon Legends: Arceus looks to be a bigger, brighter adventure for Pokemon fans and is set to arrive early 2022.

It looks like we’re finally getting the next-generation Pokémon adventure that fans have been longing for. Today, during the Pokémon 25th Anniversary Presents livestream, The Pokémon Company revealed upcoming action RPG, Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

While a new Pokémon game is always exciting in and of itself, Legends looks exceptionally good because of how much it appears to take the series forward, featuring in-world Pokémon catching, smoother and more detailed Pokémon combat animations—something we’ve all been wanting for a long time now—and even open-world gameplay.

No detailed release date was given, but The Pokémon Company did announce that the game should arrive sometime in early 2022. With Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl set to release later this year, Pokémon fans should have more than enough to keep them busy until Pokémon Legends: Arceus arrives.

Developing...