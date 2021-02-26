Watch the Pokemon Presents 25-year anniversary livestream here Here's where you can watch the Pokemon Presents 25-year anniversary livestream.

Today, The Pokemon Company is holding its 25-year anniversary Pokemon Presents broadcast in celebration of the franchise’s birthday this month. During the livestream, we’re likely to get news and reveals for whatever is next for the franchise. It’s one that you’re not going to want to miss.

The Pokemon Presents 25-year anniversary livestream will go down today at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. The event will be streamed live on the official Pokemon YouTube channel. If you’d like, you can stay right here and watch the event using the embed below.

With the Pokemon franchise celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, one would expect that Game Freak and The PokemonCompany have some big announcements up their sleeves. We speculated as to what we might see in a recent feature. If you’re not able to watch the stream, we’ll be covering all of the announcements for you right here on Shacknews.