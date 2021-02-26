New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Watch the Pokemon Presents 25-year anniversary livestream here

Here's where you can watch the Pokemon Presents 25-year anniversary livestream.
Donovan Erskine
3

Today, The Pokemon Company is holding its 25-year anniversary Pokemon Presents broadcast in celebration of the franchise’s birthday this month. During the livestream, we’re likely to get news and reveals for whatever is next for the franchise. It’s one that you’re not going to want to miss.

Watch the Pokemon Presents 25-year anniversary livestream here

The Pokemon Presents 25-year anniversary livestream will go down today at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. The event will be streamed live on the official Pokemon YouTube channel. If you’d like, you can stay right here and watch the event using the embed below.

With the Pokemon franchise celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, one would expect that Game Freak and The PokemonCompany have some big announcements up their sleeves. We speculated as to what we might see in a recent feature. If you’re not able to watch the stream, we’ll be covering all of the announcements for you right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola