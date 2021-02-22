ShackStream: Indie-licious fords the fjords in the lands of Valheim On this week's episode of Indie-licious, we brave the wilds in the absolute viking survival hotness that is Valheim.

On Indie-licious, we look at the hottest, most interesting indie games every week live on stream, so you know we’ve seen Valheim. After all, everyone has been talking about this game nonstop. And for good reason too. The game is delightful to look at and play whether you’re by yourself or with friends, so we’re going to give it a go as well on today’s special Indie-licious ShackStream!

In case you didn’t know, Valheim comes to us from Iron Gate Studios. Having launched in early access on Steam on February 2, 2021, Valheim has fast become one of the most beloved indie games to play and watch this season, having garnered over 3 million units sold within the first three weeks and vast hours of viewing through popular streamers on Twitch. It’s a survival game in which you brave a Norse mythology-inspired world, but it seems by most accounts to be well beyond the usual survival sandbox affair.

With that in mind, we’re going to see for ourselves what Valheim has to offer on today’s episode of Indie-licious, where every Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET, we look at the newest and hottest games in the indie scene on the Shacknews Twitch Channel.

Valheim has won the hearts of the many and we’ve no doubt the adventures will be grand for us too, so tune in as Indie-licious goes live with the game shortly on Twitch! Want to plot your own Valheim adventures? Don't forget to check out our handy Valheim guides and walkthroughs for all of your survival needs.