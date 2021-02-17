Evening Reading - February 17, 2021

Good evening to all of you out there on the internet! Did you have a good day? Enjoy all that Nintendo goodness we got today, or was it more about the things that weren't really mentioned? However you may feel, it's time to wind down the day's activities with the latest installment of Evening Reading. Please, take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other stuff from the Internet!!!

Announcing there's no announcement!

pic.twitter.com/WABKIJZS2z — images that precede unfortunate events (@NightmarePetrol) February 17, 2021

I think we all felt a little bummed out when we found out the only Breath of the Wild 2 news was there will be more news later.

Here doesn't come a new challenger

Don't worry, even though you didn't get Sora there's still a new sword fighter coming to Smash Bros.

Samus who?

Nintendo when asked about Samus Aran pic.twitter.com/Dlwwy9vOrk — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) February 17, 2021

Everyone's favorite space bounty hunter was nowhere to be seen on today's Nintendo Direct. Hopefully, we'll hear some good news later this year though.

The Mortal Kombat movie posters look dope!

New character posters for the live-action ‘MORTAL KOMBAT’ movie. pic.twitter.com/GtwsGH1GUo — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 17, 2021

The new trailer drops tomorrow. I really dug the original film back in the 90s. The sequel? Not so much. Still, this new one is going to be appropriately rated R, so we should be in for gore on par with the game series.

Have you ever seen the two of them in the same place?

I guess we know who would be cast as Tall Vampire Lady in a Resident Evil 8 movie.

And there you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading is done. Maybe grab yourself a little warm milk before bed or the equivalent for our lactose intolerant friends out there. Before you slumber, perhaps consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support us for as little as $1/month (which is less than a cup of coffee a day.) Here's a picture of my chonky boy Beemo getting his sleep on. Beemo is a sleepy bean. What's your evening looking like? Tell us what you're up to in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below here.