New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - February 17, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading. Kick back, relax, and let's wind down the day.

Blake Morse
2

Good evening to all of you out there on the internet! Did you have a good day? Enjoy all that Nintendo goodness we got today, or was it more about the things that weren't really mentioned? However you may feel, it's time to wind down the day's activities with the latest installment of Evening Reading. Please, take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other stuff from the Internet!!!

Announcing there's no announcement!

Here doesn't come a new challenger

Don't worry, even though you didn't get Sora there's still a new sword fighter coming to Smash Bros.

Samus who?

Reviews Editor

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola