Dave & Buster's gains an extra life as part of Epic Games' new campus The popular arcade and restaurant combo will stay in the Cary Towne Center.

Dave & Buster’s will live on despite Epic Games moving its headquarters to the Cary Towne Center. This shopping center, which Dave & Buster’s is attached to, has been closed as construction is underway to transform the building into the gaming company’s HQ.

In a Facebook Post shared on January 30, 2021, Dave & Buster’s let patrons and fans know to “keep calm because we’re here to stay.” The post goes into detail about the fate of the popular arcade and eatery stating that, “We will have a new home later in the year on the Epic Campus right across from where the old mall food court was located.”

The fate of Dave & Buster’s was a concern to local residents given that Epic Games has plans to turn the building into its global headquarters by 2024. These plans were met with excitement and concern, as locals were both glad that the space would be utilized but also dismayed at the loss of stores and other points of interest.

The news was of particular interest to Cliff Bleszinksi, former developer at Epic Games and former co-founder of Boss Key Productions, who tweeted out, “Epic is keeping the Dave and Busters in the mall they bought, love it.”

Epic Games has been hitting all kinds of milestones and has entered the news for all sorts of things lately. The company has seen its store, the Epic Games Store, surpass 160 million customers, Apple’s Tim Cook will undergo a deposition regarding Epic’s hit battle royale title, Fortnite, and the company has recently acquired RAD Game Tools. It’s certainly great for this Dave & Buster’s store that Epic is granting it the video game equivalent of a continue. Now, whether or not the local residents are allowed to use it is another question entirely.