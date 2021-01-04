Epic Games bought a 87-acre mall in North Carolina with plans for a new campus Epic Games bought the 980,000-square-foot Cary Towne Center in North Carolina with plans to convert it into a new campus for the company.

Epic Games has done quite well for itself over the years with the success of Fortnite in all forms and the launch of the Epic Games Store as a competitor to Steam and other PC game libraries and clients. It’s done so well, in fact, that apparently the company can splurge on some lofty real estate for a new campus. Specifically, it would appear that Epic Games went and bought an entire mega mall to convert into an upcoming HQ in North Carolina.

Epic Games officially announced the purchase in a press release on the company website on January 3, 2021. The 980,000-square-foot and 87-acre Cary Towne Center mega mall resides in Cary, North Carolina and Epic apparently intends to convert the sprawling land into a new headquarters campus for the company. According to the The Business Journals, the purchase came to the tune of $95 million. The Epic Games company has resided in Cary for much of the last two decades, making interaction and cooperation with the city a much easier endeavor when preparing its purchase and planning.

Epic Games' current HQ also currently resides in Cary, North Carolina, where it's already rather well-equipped. It will be interesting what Epic does with its new campus in the coming years.

So, what is Epic Games going to do with 87 acres worth of mega mall? It’s hard to say just yet. The new real estate is definitely ambitious to say the least, and it will be interesting to see what Epic Games Store has in mind as it takes over the Cary Towne Center. With Epic Games Store and Fortnite well underway, there’s little doubt that the Epic Games crew has plenty to work on for years to come. That said, Epic Games has never been shy about having a little fun with its operations.

Who knows, maybe we’ll see a Super Fortnite Land to rival Universal Studios’ new Super Nintendo World theme park. Nonetheless, stay tuned as Epic Games shares more information on what they have in mind for the new property.