Super Nintendo World theme park will open in February 2021 It appears that Universal Studios Japan is moving ahead with opening its Mario and Nintendo-themed park in Osaka, Japan in February of next year.

Throughout 2020, we’ve heard much of Universal Studios Japan’s Super Nintendo World theme park being prepared. Despite setbacks that have delayed the park’s initial opening and a still-concerning situation across the world regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, it would appear that Universal Studios is finally ready to move ahead with the park’s opening. Universal Studios Japan and Nintendo have announced an opening day for the theme park set in February 2021.

Nintendo and Universal Studios Japan revealed the grand opening date for the Super Nintendo World park alongside a video showing off new attractions on the Universal Studios Japan Official YouTube channel on November 29, 2020. The park is officially set to have its grand opening on February 4, 2021. Alongside that opening day announcement, the video featured some of the attractions, including a Mario Kart themed roller coaster dubbed Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge. The video also features fresh looks at the completed park in motion. You can see all of it in the video just below.

With the park officially launching on February 4, 2021, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. The Super Nintendo World park saw delays back in June that pushed it off of a 2020 launch date due to COVID-19 still being a notable problem. Despite those setbacks, Universal Studios Japan has continued to move forward with preparations. Initially, it was targeting a Spring 2021 opening date, and began opening Mario cafes in relation to the upcoming plans. It seems as though Universal Studios Japan is moving ahead of the previous Spring estimations with the February 2021 opening day.

With Super Nintendo World’s opening day not too far off in February 2021, we expect to see even further details about the park shortly. Stay tuned to see more as we move towards its opening season.