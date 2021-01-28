Epic Games Store surpasses 160 million customers Over half of all the money spent on the Epic Games Store was on Fortnite.

The Epic Games Store is relatively young, but has seen much success since when it first arrived on PC in 2019 to compete with Steam. EGS has continued to grow, as Epic Games is constantly offering sales, bundles, and free titles every week. Though we’re early in the year, the Epic Games Store has already crossed a major milestone. The Epic Games Store has officially crossed 160 million customers worldwide.

This news comes via the 2020 in review post made to Epic Games’ website. “Thanks to this community, the Epic Games Store saw historic growth in engagement across the board. There are now over 160 million Epic Games Store PC users,” the statement reads. Epic also confirms that EGS has 31.3 million daily users.. The platform reached a record-high 56 million monthly active users in December 2020.

What’s interesting, are the financial numbers mentioned in the post. Epic Games states that players spent $700M on EGS in 2020, with $265M of that being spent on third-party products. The remaining $435M was spent on Fortnite, Epic Games’ worldwide phenomenon. Years after it exploded onto the scene, Fortnite continues to be the ultimate cash cow for Epic Games, and will likely continue to be the biggest powerhouse on EGS for years to come.

The full post from Epic Games also details specific titles, as well as its social following. The company teases more features to come in 2021, such as achievements and player profiles. For more on the Epic Games Store, stick with us right here on Shacknews.