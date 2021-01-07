Epic Games acquires RAD Game Tools, will integrate RAD tech into Unreal Engine Epic Games' purchase of RAD Game Tools will allow the group to continue work with partners even as the tech is incorporated into Unreal Engine development.

As Epic Games continues to remain one of the most successful groups in the gaming industry, so too does the company continue to make investments in its future. Such is the case with a recent acquiring of the RAD Game Tools group, which developers software and technology meant to aid in game development and play. With the purchase, RAD Game Tools will continue to work with various partners in contributing tech and expertise while also joining Epic Games teams to work on the improvement of the Unreal Engine.

Epic Games announced the acquiring of RAD Game Tools in a press release on the company website on January 7, 2021. Epic Games and RAD Game Tools actually have a history of collaboration. Texture compression technologies and other software that reduces saving and loading have been incorporated from RAD Game Tools into games like Fortnite already. Now that RAD Game Tools has been acquired, one of the priorities is to integrate RAD’s technology into the design of Unreal Engine, likely aiding in the continued development of the upcoming Unreal Engine 5, which was announced in May 2020.

The incorporation of RAD Game Tools technology and software into Unreal Engine will likely become integral in the continued development of Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.

For its part, RAD Game Tools was happy to officially join the Epic Games collective, with Founder and CEO of RAD Game Tools Jeff Roberts speaking fondly of the deal.

“Our work with Epic goes back decades, and joining forces is a natural next step given our alignment on products, mission, and culture,” Roberts said. “We both believe that solid technologies enable developers to build beautiful, performant, and reliable experiences. We're excited and humbled to join the amazing Epic team.”

As Epic Games continues its work on UE5, with plans to move Fortnite over to the new platform in 2021, RAD will likely become instrumental in the efficiency and roll out of new generation Unreal. And they’ll have plenty of space in which to work as well since Epic Games also recently bought a mall to act as a future campus headquarters. As we await further info on this partnership and the future of Unreal Engine, stay tuned to Shacknews for further coverage.