Evening Reading - January 7, 2021

The first full work week of 2021 is almost at a close.

And now… Other Stuff From the Internet!!!

More political strife in America

Articles of impeachment have already been drafted and are ready for introduction. They were prepared and finalized by @IlhanMN while she was extracted in a secure location, and members are signing on. pic.twitter.com/FJCpmp64OV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2021

Following the riots at the US Capitol building yesterday, members of congress are looking to either impeach Donald Trump, or invoke the 25th amendment.

Facebook bans Donald Trump

Facebook is blocking Trump for at least the next two weeks, until the "peaceful transition of power is complete," Mark Zuckerberg says pic.twitter.com/aK3w7j0qlg — Lauren Masks Are Goode (@LaurenGoode) January 7, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts are being blocked until he officially leaves office on January 20. It only took them 5 years.

Skate Story gameplay

On a lighter note… Skate Story looks beautiful. Look at that manual!

Congratulations…?

Elon Musk overtook Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person, reports @business.



Musk had made at least $68 billion during the pandemic. Meanwhile, last year:

- There were 2.3 million layoffs

- 1 in 8 homes did not have enough to eat

- 19.5 million on jobless aid in mid-Dec pic.twitter.com/OtTYO2BTys — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 7, 2021

Elon Musk has officially passed Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. Hooray?

Console shortages continue

Tried to buy a PS5 bundle off the GameStop restock.



pic.twitter.com/CBX3V3dnH9 — BRUCE (@bruce__kush) January 7, 2021

We are nearing the two month mark since the PS5 and Xbox Series X released, and people are still struggling to get their hands on a console. Maybe some day.

Wear a mask, be safe, and don't forget to do it for Shacknews!