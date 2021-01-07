New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 7, 2021

It's Friday eve people, here's what's going on around the world.
Donovan Erskine
1

The first full work week of 2021 is almost at a close. Things have been fairly busy here at the Shacknews Intergalactic HQ, and we hope that you’ve all been doing your best to stay safe in these trying times. Now, let’s get on with your Thursday edition of Evening reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now… Other Stuff From the Internet!!!

More political strife in America

Following the riots at the US Capitol building yesterday, members of congress are looking to either impeach Donald Trump, or invoke the 25th amendment.

Facebook bans Donald Trump

Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts are being blocked until he officially leaves office on January 20. It only took them 5 years.

Skate Story gameplay

On a lighter note… Skate Story looks beautiful. Look at that manual!

Congratulations…?

Elon Musk has officially passed Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. Hooray?

Console shortages continue

We are nearing the two month mark since the PS5 and Xbox Series X released, and people are still struggling to get their hands on a console. Maybe some day.

That’s going to cover it for your Thursday edition of Evening Reading. If you would like to support Shacknews, you can do so by subscribing to our mercury service, which you can do for as little as a dollar a day. Wear a mask, be safe, and don’t forget to do it for Shacknews!

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

