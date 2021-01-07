New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Gootecks 'Pogchamp' Twitch emote removed after promotion of violence

Ryan 'Gootecks' Gutierrez jumped at the chance to call for 'civil unrest' following the death of a Trump-supporting rioter who was shot in Capitol Building.
TJ Denzer
2

On January 6, 2021, a large number of sitting President Donald Trump’s supporters left a speaking event in which Trump once again accused President-Elect Joe Biden of cheating him out of the election win. They mobbed and stormed the US Capitol Building where Electoral College votes were set to be counted to confirm Biden’s victory, overpowering the police that actually intended to keep order and endangering the staff and legislators therein. During these events, a female rioter was shot and killed. Following calls for further violence in the wake of her death, Ryan “Gootecks” Gutierrez’s popular “PogChamp” emote on Twitch has been permanently removed.

During the chaos that took place on January 6, 2021 (the broad strokes of which you can find in that day’s Evening Reading), Gootecks - an outspoken Trump supporter himself - took to his personal Twitter to call for ‘civil unrest’ in the wake of Ashli Babbitt’s death. A former Air Force Vet and attendee of Trump’s #StopTheSteal rally, Babbitt was killed by gunfire after forcing her way into the Capitol Building and Senate Chamber along fellow irate Trump supporting rioters.

While Gootecks' tweets don't directly mention violence, the call for "civil unrest" immediately following the death of Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt can be seen as little else than an effort to stoke further chaos.

Gootecks’ tweets following the event were noticed by Twitch staff, who responded heavy-handedly in the wake of the domestic terrorist incident, judging Gootecks’ statements to be inciteful of further violence. Gootecks’ face has been attached to a particular and popular Twitch emote for a long time, often used when chat wishes to express hype or excitement at a situation. The “PogChamp” emote has since been permanently removed.

It is unknown at this time if Twitch will replace the PogChamp emote with a more fitting replacement. Many popular streamers and personalities have made suggestions, with a strong case being made for SpawnOnMe’s Kahlief Adams.

Nonetheless, it would appear Gootecks’ legacy is being washed away in the wake of his calls for further violence following January 6's events, and in a time when Twitch has attempted to curtail the toxic issues of its community, this outcome could only be expected. Stay tuned as we watch Twitch for any info regarding a replacement of the PogChamp emote.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

