Evening Reading - January 6, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.

TJ Denzer
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. We wish we could say it’s a good day, but most people in the United States and the world around who have seen what’s happening know that’s not true. It’s tough to keep it all together, but all we can truly hope for is that the things we do with the resources we have can make a better tomorrow. Nonetheless, please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today was a f***ing mess to say the least, and it’s difficult to not be angry with it. ICYMI, Donald Trump used a rally today to incite his supporters into storming the US Capitol Building, stopping the Electoral Count, and endangering the legislators therein, including Vice President Mike Pence.

Protestors broke windows and looted the Capitol Building, but apparently that’s only an issue for the police when it’s a Target or fast-food stop. Even media was targeted.

Yup.

There’s even signs that some of the DC police may have been complicit in the terrorist events today, with some allowing protestors through.

Some officers even took selfies with terrorists.

How quaint that rubber bullets and forceful response seem to have been left out this time.

Thankfully, the legislators and staff within the Capitol Building were evacuated safely and the Electoral College votes were safely secured from the mob.

On the flipside, it looks like ol' Jack Dorsey is finally getting huffy about Donald Trump abusing his platform. Why, after inciting terrorist violence in the US Capitol Building today, Twitter even suspended Trump, demanded he delete tweets and threatened a permaban!

Looks like if Trump incites a terrorist incident just one more time, he'll get the boot! And it only took years of abuse, dog whistles, constant misinformation about an election, and an initial insurrection to get here!

Seriously, Jack can probably go ahead and get buried in the garbage heap he created and refuses to properly tend to.

At the very least, President Elect Joe Biden didn’t address it with kid gloves, either. He harshly called the terrorist mob for what it was and lobbed hard words at Donald Trump for both inciting the violence and standing by as it happened.

Only a handful of days till this guy is in office. Still mixed feelings, but he’s by far better than what we have.

It’s also worth noting that we got final word that Jon Ossoff officially defeated Republican incumbent David Purdue in Georgia, officially securing the Senate Democrat Majority alongside fellow winning Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock ahead of Biden’s presidency.

This was perhaps the best silver lining of the day, and a reminder that hopefully better days are around the corner.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 6, 2021. Sorry it’s a bit more surly than usual, but we don’t feel it’s right to look away from the issues either. Even so, rest assured, Shacknews will continue to do what we do best, which is bringing good content to you in better times. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. There are brighter days ahead and we’ll be here to give you the gaming coverage you deserve. We just ask for your patience today. Please understand and accept this picture of my good doggo flaff as consolation.

Flaff is pretty tired of white supremecist domestic terrorists too. But she thankfully doesn't have to put up with it much.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

