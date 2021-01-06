Evening Reading - January 6, 2021

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. We wish we could say it’s a good day, but most people in the United States and the world around who have seen what’s happening know that’s not true. It’s tough to keep it all together, but all we can truly hope for is that the things we do with the resources we have can make a better tomorrow. Nonetheless, please take a look.

Today was a f***ing mess to say the least, and it’s difficult to not be angry with it. ICYMI, Donald Trump used a rally today to incite his supporters into storming the US Capitol Building, stopping the Electoral Count, and endangering the legislators therein, including Vice President Mike Pence.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun



This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

us: phew so glad 2020's over

2021, hold my beer pic.twitter.com/lXopCUFQxO — Socially Distant Brian Bucklew ₑͤ＞∿＜ₑͤ ∞🌮 (@unormal) January 6, 2021

Protestors broke windows and looted the Capitol Building, but apparently that’s only an issue for the police when it’s a Target or fast-food stop. Even media was targeted.

Via Getty, one the rioters steals a podium from the Capitol pic.twitter.com/V4spojl40q — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021

JUST NOW: protestors charging the media pic.twitter.com/cANlcv5CMP — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) January 6, 2021

If these guys were black or brown, they’d be dead.



That’s the problem. And that’s the whole tweet. pic.twitter.com/9bfNM5Sl8T — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) January 6, 2021

Yup.

There’s even signs that some of the DC police may have been complicit in the terrorist events today, with some allowing protestors through.

the police opened the fucking gates. pic.twitter.com/HyDURXfoaB — katie (@cevansavenger) January 6, 2021

Some officers even took selfies with terrorists.

Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EjkQ83h1p2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021

How quaint that rubber bullets and forceful response seem to have been left out this time.

Thankfully, the legislators and staff within the Capitol Building were evacuated safely and the Electoral College votes were safely secured from the mob.

Electoral college ballots rescued from the Senate floor. If our capable floor staff hadn’t grabbed them, they would have been burned by the mob. pic.twitter.com/2JCauUIlvg — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 6, 2021

On the flipside, it looks like ol' Jack Dorsey is finally getting huffy about Donald Trump abusing his platform. Why, after inciting terrorist violence in the US Capitol Building today, Twitter even suspended Trump, demanded he delete tweets and threatened a permaban!

Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Looks like if Trump incites a terrorist incident just one more time, he'll get the boot! And it only took years of abuse, dog whistles, constant misinformation about an election, and an initial insurrection to get here!

Seriously, Jack can probably go ahead and get buried in the garbage heap he created and refuses to properly tend to.

At the very least, President Elect Joe Biden didn’t address it with kid gloves, either. He harshly called the terrorist mob for what it was and lobbed hard words at Donald Trump for both inciting the violence and standing by as it happened.

President-elect Biden addresses the nation: https://t.co/BXM3SZK25R — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) January 6, 2021

Only a handful of days till this guy is in office. Still mixed feelings, but he’s by far better than what we have.

It’s also worth noting that we got final word that Jon Ossoff officially defeated Republican incumbent David Purdue in Georgia, officially securing the Senate Democrat Majority alongside fellow winning Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock ahead of Biden’s presidency.

BREAKING: Democrat Jon Ossoff wins election to U.S. Senate from Georgia, beating incumbent Sen. David Perdue. #APracecall at 4:16 p.m. EST. #GAelection https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) January 6, 2021

This was perhaps the best silver lining of the day, and a reminder that hopefully better days are around the corner.

