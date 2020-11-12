Evening Reading - November 12, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And last but not least — another dope-ass Longread from Longfellow David Craddock!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It appears the Internet agrees with my assessment that there isn’t much hot new software worth playing on Xbox Series X, so everyone is just playing with the console itself...

Can't believe this actually works!!



The secret Xbox Series X ping pong ball feature is real! pic.twitter.com/L4X8d3rFIz — TmarTn (@TmarTn) November 11, 2020

Art restoration in Europe continues to go well

Who did this...



Yet another amateur art restorer in Spain has absolutely demolished a once-beautiful artwork: https://t.co/c1v7X1Cxlz pic.twitter.com/nL1ldg6acG — Artnet (@artnet) November 11, 2020

Staff bogan Sam Chandler alerted me to this awesome celebration of arcade carpet

This tweet is dedicated to arcade carpets pic.twitter.com/3atC7erDuG — 🍄 wœrm 🐇 (@BasedDrWorm) November 10, 2020

DosBox Pure is coming to RetroArch and will make integrating classic PC games into your emulation setup a snap

China has produced a big-budget Cthulhu movie called Alien Awakening

And because there are no rules when it comes to Evening Reading, I’m just gonna post Youtube videos! Enjoy some tunes from this random assortment. I hope they bring you as much joy as they did to me.

