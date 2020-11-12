New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 12, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.

Chris Jarrard
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And last but not least — another dope-ass Longread from Longfellow David Craddock!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It appears the Internet agrees with my assessment that there isn’t much hot new software worth playing on Xbox Series X, so everyone is just playing with the console itself...

Art restoration in Europe continues to go well

Staff bogan Sam Chandler alerted me to this awesome celebration of arcade carpet

DosBox Pure is coming to RetroArch and will make integrating classic PC games into your emulation setup a snap

China has produced a big-budget Cthulhu movie called Alien Awakening

And because there are no rules when it comes to Evening Reading, I’m just gonna post Youtube videos! Enjoy some tunes from this random assortment. I hope they bring you as much joy as they did to me.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola