Run the Jewels and Cyberpunk 2077 collide today with new song 'No Save Point' It looks like Run the Jewels' latest single will take the music group to Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 as it prepares to launch 'No Save Point'.

When it comes to Cyberpunk 2077, it’s probably one of the most anticipated action RPG titles in near or far memory. Everyone wants to go to Night City. And as a direct result of that attention, a lot of groups also want to collaborate with the game. We’ve seen a few notable faces make the digital crossover to Night City already, but one of the most high-profile crossovers may be coming with Run the Jewels. The music group is releasing a new single today apparently inspired by Cyberpunk 2077 and Night City.

Run the Jewels made the announcement of its collaboration with CD Projekt Red and Cyberpunk 2077 via the official Run the Jewels twitter on November 12, 2020. According to the group, its latest single will be titled “No Save Point” and it will heavily feature Cyberpunk 2077 and Night City. A music video for No Save Point will also be arriving today, featuring plenty of the glitzy neon imagery found throughout the city. No Save Point will also be included among the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack in-game.

Run the Jewels is part of a number of musical groups whose contributions will be found in Cyberpunk 2077. Others previously confirmed musicians include Ratboy, ASAP Rocky, and Grimes to name a few. CD Projekt Red also previously put the spotlight on Swedish punk rock band Refused, who is acting as the performers for the fictional in-game band SAMURAI fronted by the Keanu Reeves-played Johnny Silverhand. Music is one of many expenses not spared as CD Projekt Red aims to make the game the studio’s magnum opus, despite crunch and several delays.

Either way, as Run the Jewels’ new single and music video, No Save Point, launches today, you can check it out to get another glimpse at what to expect from the sounds of Cyberpunk 2077.