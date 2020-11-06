Shacknews Dump - November 6, 2020 Feels like it's time to take a great weight off our shoulders. Whether we launch it into space or celebrate the long-awaited next-gen, we're ready to drop a dump of national magnitude.

This week’s Shacknews Dump has been a long time coming. Months and months of holding back and playing coy have finally come to an end. It’s time to let loose. No, we’re not talking about the presidential election (or are we?). We’re talking mostly game news! And this week’s episode packs next-gen chatter in more tightly than a gnome in a rocket destined for the stars!

On this November 6 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we’re putting it all out there. You’ve wanted to know and now they’re here: the next-gen. Today we discuss our reviews of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. That’s now all though. After all, Shacknews Dump is a news show, and boy have we got it. How much money do you suppose it costs to shoot a lawn gnome into space on a rocket ship? We don’t know, but Gabe Newell does.

Tune in as we talk about these and other gaming topics on the Shacknews Dump, set to go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also catch the show live below.

Here’s the rundown of topics on today’s Shacknews Dump:

It’s time as a nation to move forward… into the next-gen of consoles, so tune in as we go in-depth on what we thought of them.