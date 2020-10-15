Watch the October 15 Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Episode 4 livestream here The next episode of Night City Wire will focus on the vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077, here's how you can watch.

As strange as it feels to say, we are practically one month away from the release of Cyberpunk 2077. With the launch upon us, developer CD Projekt RED has continued to share chunks of details in the form of Night City Wire, an ongoing series where the devs dive deep into various aspects of Cyberpunk 2077 and its vibrant setting of Night City. The fourth episode of Night City Wire is set to go down today and will highlight the various vehicles that players will drive during their time in Cyberpunk 2077. Here’s where you can watch the livestream,

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire episode 4 livestream

Episode four of Night City Wire will be streamed live from the CD Projekt RED Twitch channel. The event will begin at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET. If you don’t feel like heading over to Twitch’s website, you can enjoy the show right here on Shacknews using the embed below.

Each episode of Night City Wire will be focused on the vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077. Specifically, the look, sounds, and specs of them. With CD Projekt RED constantly reiterating how much attention to detail there is in this RPG, we expect the vehicle offerings to be unique and diverse. Past episodes of Night City Wire focused on weapons, the braindance feature, and the different character paths in Cyberpunk 2077.

Now that you know exactly where to watch Night City Wire episode 4, you’re ready to jump in and see what CD Projekt RED has in store. Following the cadence of these events, it is likely that we may have one more Night City Wire stream left before Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19. For more updates on CD Projekt RED’s futuristic RPG, visit the Cyberpunk 2077 topic page on Shacknews.