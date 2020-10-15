New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Watch the October 15 Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Episode 4 livestream here

The next episode of Night City Wire will focus on the vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077, here's how you can watch.
Donovan Erskine
1

As strange as it feels to say, we are practically one month away from the release of Cyberpunk 2077. With the launch upon us, developer CD Projekt RED has continued to share chunks of details in the form of Night City Wire, an ongoing series where the devs dive deep into various aspects of Cyberpunk 2077 and its vibrant setting of Night City. The fourth episode of Night City Wire is set to go down today and will highlight the various vehicles that players will drive during their time in Cyberpunk 2077. Here’s where you can watch the livestream,

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire episode 4 livestream

Episode four of Night City Wire will be streamed live from the CD Projekt RED Twitch channel. The event will begin at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.  If you don’t feel like heading over to Twitch’s website, you can enjoy the show right here on Shacknews using the embed below. 

Each episode of Night City Wire will be focused on the vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077. Specifically, the look, sounds, and specs of them. With CD Projekt RED constantly reiterating how much attention to detail there is in this RPG, we expect the vehicle offerings to be unique and diverse. Past episodes of Night City Wire focused on weapons, the braindance feature, and the different character paths in Cyberpunk 2077.

Now that you know exactly where to watch Night City Wire episode 4, you’re ready to jump in and see what CD Projekt RED has in store. Following the cadence of these events, it is likely that we may have one more Night City Wire stream left before Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19. For more updates on CD Projekt RED’s futuristic RPG, visit the Cyberpunk 2077 topic page on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola