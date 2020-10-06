iPhone 12 likely to be revealed at October Apple Event livestream Apple has announced another special event livestream coming next week and it seems more than likely that the latest iPhone reveal will be at the core of the presentation.

As the world continues to deal with matters regarding COVID-19, Apple has been more than active across the last couple season with pivots to online presentations to showcase all of the company’s latest products. We’ve recently seen reveals of new iPads and Apple Watches, and now the centerpiece of Apple’s lineup, the iPhone, is about to see its latest iteration revealed. There’s a new Apple Event coming next week and the iPhone 12 is likely to be at the core.

Apple announced its latest upcoming Apple Event livestream presentation via email invites on October 6, 2020, as reported by The Verge. According to the invites, Apple is expected to go live with its latest presentation on October 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on the Apple YouTube channel. Though little else is said on the invite other than some flavor text, this is expected to be the presentation centered on the rumored upcoming iPhone 12. There may be other product, feature, or software announcements, but the new iPhone will most likely take up the headlining reveals of the event.

Word has been swirling about iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max tech and specs for quite some time, including word that it was going to be packing an all-new powerful A12 Bionic chip that was revealed to be used in the new iPad Air 4 during the September 2020 Apple Event. Despite all these rumors and leaks floating around, Apple has been pretty mum on the matter of the iPhone’s latest edition. We expected to see the phone during the September Apple Event as well, but this time seems far more likely.

Either way, stay tuned on October 13 as Apple hopefully shows details of the new iPhone 12, as well as news on other Apple products and services. We’ll have it all right here for you at Shacknews as information becomes available.