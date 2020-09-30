Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies post-launch DLC will be free A first in the series, new content for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Zombie mode will be free following the launch of the game.

Pretty much since post-launch content has been a thing, new chapters, levels, and content in the Call of Duty: Zombies modes have been relegated to paid DLC and season passes requiring you spend some dollars to see what comes next. That’s about to change with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. According to Activision and Treyarch, post-launch content for Zombies mode in the upcoming game will be free. Players won’t have to spend a dime.

Activision and Treyarch dropped an extended first look at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies on September 30, 2020. The video takes a deep dive into what players can expect out of the new Zombies mode, including the new scenario, characters, weapons, and some of the new creatures players will face off against. Perhaps one of the most interesting tidbits comes at the end of the video though. Where previous Call of Duty: Zombies additional content was relegated to paid map packs and season passes, post-launch DLC for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies will be free - a first in the series.

The move to free DLC is part of an ongoing trend in the Call of Duty games that comes with the addition of seasons and cosmetic battle passes for them. Call of Duty: Warzone, the battle royale aspect of 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, also launched for free and the game has been supported by six seasons of free and paid battle passes adding earnable cosmetic and gameplay rewards to the game. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is expected to follow the same approach, offering battle passes, an intact Warzone experience, and unlocks for Zombies related to those battle passes as well. With that in mind, it makes sense that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies would also take the approach of free post-launch DLC like Modern Warfare and Warzone did.

Either way, it should be exciting to Call of Duty: Zombies fans to hear that they won’t have to pay dime past the game’s base purchase on November 13 of the 2020 gaming calendar. We’ll look forward to seeing what launch day Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies has in store for us, as well as continuing the journey afterwards at no additional cost.