Fall Guys had over 106 million hours of Twitch viewing in August

It’s pretty apparent that Mediatonic and Devolver Digital’s Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout had a debut that shook the entire gaming scene when it launched in August, but now we officially have some numbers as to just how big it was. According to the newest report from StreamElements and Arsenal.gg, Fall Guys locked down a supermassive 106 million hours worth of viewing on Twitch.

StreamElements launched its August State of the Stream report with data from analytics partner Arsenal.gg on September 23, 2020. According to the data presented, Fall Guys soared past pretty much most other watched categories on Twitch with 106 million hours watched in August. It was third most-watched out of the entire month, coming in only behind League of Legends (135 million) and the ever more popular Just Chatting category (166 million) which was rising for quite a while and has actually been holding the top spot on Twitch for several months now as viewers have tuned to just watch their favorite streamers chill. Nonetheless, Fall Guys had a massive debut, second only to the likes of Riot Games’ Valorant, which was aided by beta code giveaways for the game during its lead-up to launch.

StreamElements and Arsenal.gg's August State of the Stream report shows Fall Guys skyrocketing over the likes of Valorant, Call of Duty, and even Fortnite in its debut month on Twitch.

The absolutely incredible performance of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in August was hard to miss. The game was everywhere, soaring to the top of both Steam and Twitch’s popularity charts during its debut. It was further aided by Twitch Rivals tournaments, a free launch on PS4 via PS Plus, and a charity auction which saw brands and popular internet personalities bidding for a shot at getting a custom skin entered into the game, which was won by Ninja, MrBeast, Aim Lab, and G2 Esports in a combined bid. Even so, to soar past the likes of Valorant, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Fortnite is pretty incredible for an indie game.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout continues to build upon itself with a Season 2 on the way and updates aimed at destroying cheaters. Can it keep up the pace? Time will tell, but StreamElements and Arsenal.gg’s latest State of the Stream report just continues to show how much of a mark it made on the scene in its incredible debut.