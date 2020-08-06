Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Twitch Rivals tournament announced Mediatonic's party game is getting the esports treatment with a Twitch Rivals tournament.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has become a bit of a phenomenon over the past few weeks. Thanks to a popular beta and a successful launch on August 4, Devolver Digital and Mediatonic’s 60-player party game is one of the most talked about games in recent memory. Now, the game will be getting the esports treatment as Twitch has announced that a Twitch Rivals tournament for Fall Guys is currently in the works.

Twitch made the announcement on Twitter, where they posted a stream highlight from LIRIK. In the clip taken from a recent Fall Guys livestream, LIRIK states “I would do a Twitch Rivals for this game, yes. They should do one.” in response to a question asked in chat. That’s all it took to get the gears moving in the creative minds of those at Twitch, as a Twitch Rivals Fall Guys tournament has been confirmed.

So, we keep hearing about this game...



And people keep asking “Twitch Rivals when?”



So… we’re making it a thing. Twitch Rivals @FallGuysGame.



Happening soon, @LIRIK pic.twitter.com/Mw9308W2Z3 — Twitch Esports (@TwitchEsports) August 5, 2020

Fall Guys is far from the game you’d expect to see in a competitive setting. The randomness of the challenges and lack of skill required to be victorious makes for some fun gameplay experiences, but doesn’t exactly scream competitive integrity. Nonetheless, Fall Guys will be the subject of an upcoming Twitch Rivals tournament. We’ve seen games like Valorant and Fortnite featured in past events. Now, Fall Guys is stepping into the ring.

It’s unclear how exactly Twitch will integrate Fall Guys into its tournament format. Though matches can feature up to 60 players, Fall Guys only lets you queue into matchmaking with up to four players. On top of that, there are no custom games or private matches. Twitch will have to get creative to find a way around the limitations in this free-for-all party game.

We don’t know when the Fall Guys Twitch Rivals event is going to take place, or who will be involved, but we think it’s a solid bet that LIRIK will be competing. For more on Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, visit our topic page dedicated to the colorful new party game.