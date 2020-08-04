New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fall Guys promptly soars to top trending spots on Steam & Twitch following launch

Devolver Digital and Mediatonic's Fall Guys just launched and are already taking top trending spots in sales and viewers across Twitch and Steam.
TJ Denzer
5

The launch of Fall Guys was always going to be a big day. The game is gorgeous, colorful, and quite fun. But it’s probably safe to say nobody suspected just how big the launch day was going to be. Fall Guys just came out and it’s already achieving top trending spots on Twitch and Steam when it comes to sales and viewership.

Fall Guys launched on PC in the early PST/EST hours of August 4, 2020, over on Steam, and since its launch, the game quickly shot to the top of sales and viewership charts. According to SteamDb, Fall Guys is the top running game in both Trending Games and Popular Release categories for August 4, 2020, with the latter achieving a peak of over 55,000 players following its launch.

A glance at the August 4 SteamDb charts shows Fall Guys quickly achieving top spots in both Popular and Trending releases.
A glance at the August 4 SteamDb charts shows Fall Guys quickly achieving top spots in both Popular and Trending releases.

Meanwhile, over on Twitch, Fall Guys is also drawing a wealth of attention. It had already achieved trending viewership during its beta phase, and has reached that point yet again. The early August 4 viewer count numbers on Twitch show Fall Guys in the top categories on the whole platform, achieving over 165,000 viewers and contending with usual top Twitch categories such as Just Chatting, Fortnite, League of Legends, and Grand Theft Auto 5, which are established and longtime top dogs of the platform.

Few games can wrestle with Twitch's established categories like Just Chatting and League of Legends, but Fall Guys is currently giving them a run for their money on Twitch.
Few games can wrestle with Twitch's established categories like Just Chatting and League of Legends, but Fall Guys is currently giving them a run for their money on Twitch.

It’s safe to say Fall Guys got all of our collective attention. After all, the game is quirky, colorful, and ridiculously lighthearted and manic despite being competitive. With the numbers it’s putting up in the early running, Fall Guys will probably be a game worth watching for a while.

Want to know more about what makes Fall Guys so great? Be sure to check out our hands-on preview of the game to see what we thought of its unique personality. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to get into the action yourself, be sure to check out our Fall Guys launch guide.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

