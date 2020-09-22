New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xbox Series X preorders boosted Amazon Xbox One X sales, buyer's remorse to follow

The Xbox Series X is selling out everywhere. Xbox One X sales are also skyrocketing on Amazon. One of those is not a next-gen console.
Ozzie Mejia
3

This has been an eventful day for anybody hoping to get a next-gen console. One would have thought that Xbox arranging for a set time for its Xbox Series X/S pre-orders would have prevented the same kind of dumpster fire that broke out during the PlayStation 5 pre-order fiasco. One would have thought that and one would have been wrong! On top of that, there are a number of consumers who may be doing a victory lap right about now who may want to take a seat. That "Xbox" they have might be the wrong one.

On Tuesday, September 22, the Xbox Series X was made available for pre-order. Chaos ensued, as retailers quickly sold out. However, the kicker to this story is that Xbox One X, the 4K version of the current-generation Xbox, appears to have increased its sales by 747 percent.

This can be attributed to a number of factors, but the biggest one is likely the number of possibly uninformed consumers who went shopping today. Most people who read websites like Shacknews on a day-to-day basis probably know which Xbox is which. However, a parent who may be shopping for their kids and doesn't know an Xbox from a toolbox may not necessarily have the knowledge of which console is the new hotness. So there's a good chance that a lot of children are going to wake up on Christmas morning expecting a new console only to get quite a surprise.

Interestingly, Waypoint's Patrick Klepek put out another potential theory for the boost in Xbox One X sales.

Bots are very good at what they do, but all it takes is a typo or a line of careless code and a bot could go from snatching up Xbox Series X's to scooping up the old Xbox One X's.

Of course, the truth could lie somewhere in the middle or be a little bit of both. Either way, the numbers don't lie and they point to an influx in Xbox One X sales. And that is most definitely not an Xbox Series X or even an Xbox Series S.

If there's any fallout from this story or a sharp increase in people demanding exchanges or refunds, it'll come when the Xbox Series X and S launch on November 10. And if you weren't able to pre-order today, don't despair. The fight is not over yet, as pre-orders can go back up at any time. Keep an eye on our Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order guide for all the latest.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

