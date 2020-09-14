ASUS Republic of Gamers & IKEA are teaming up to produce gaming furniture The ASUS ROG x IKEA collaboration will likely be an economic line of chairs and other gaming centric products to be revealed soon.

We have seen some interesting collaborations in the realm of gaming gear and furniture in recent months, but an interesting new team-up is teasing a fresh light of furnishing for your game space. ASUS’s Republic of Gamers (ROG) and furniture outlet IKEA are getting together and will soon reveal a new line-up of gaming furniture and gear.

ASUS revealed its new team-up with IKEA via the ASUS ROG Twitter channel on September 14, 2020. Currently, little is known about what is on the way, but ASUS ROG promised that details would be coming soon. Given the economic nature of IKEA’s products, it seems more than likely that we could see an affordable line of gaming furniture solutions come out once the line-up and details are announced. It’s not ASUS’s first entry into the gaming furniture space, having produced both normal and RGB and powered versions of the ROG Chariot Gaming chair (which looks to be around $700 for the RGB version), but IKEA and ASUS apparently have around 30 new products slated for the coming line-up.

ASUS and IKEA look to have a rather interesting collaboration looming. It comes after fellow gaming tech and peripheral company Logitech recently collaborated with Herman Miller on an absurdly expensive line of its own gaming gear. If you’re not looking to spend $1,500 on a gaming chair for your setup, ASUS ROG and IKEA’s line will likely be the reasonable alternative. It’s also a continuing trend for us to see more affordable options in the gaming peripheral space lately, what with SteelSeries and Razer producing some rather affordable models of mice, keyboards, and more.

As we await further details on what IKEA and ASUS ROG have in store for the gaming furniture space, stay tuned for further details, or check out the ASUS early volley of custom RTX 3080 GPU cards that should be coming this week.