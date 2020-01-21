SteelSeries launching new Rival mouse and Apex keyboards for 2020 The PC peripheral giant is preparing some upgrades to some of its most popular products for the new year.

We have been big fans of SteelSeries products here for a long time thanks to their performance, durability, and price. Going on how many of their mice and keyboards you see people online using, it’s probably a safe bet that we aren’t the only ones with the same opinion. SteelSeries is opening up 2020 with some upgrades to their most popular input devices and longtime fans are likely going to be itching for an upgrade. The company has just announced the Rival 3 mouse, as well as Apex 3 and Apex 5 keyboards.

The Rival 3 arrives with a lightweight 77g form factor. and features SteelSeries’ new TrueMove Core optical sensor. SteelSeries says that the TrueMove Core is a huge leap in sensor performance at this price range. Built by the folks at PixArt, the TrueMove Core 8,500 CPI sensor was designed for precise performance with true 1-to-1 tracking, so the exact motions of the mouse are perfectly replicated on the screen. The Rival 3 also features switches that are rated for 60M clicks and onboard memory to save up to five profiles. Because it is a new mouse in 2020, the Rival 3 is also sporting customizable RGB lighting. It will retail for $29.99.

The SteelSeries Apex 5 has an OLED display that can show animated gifs.

The Apex 3 is a full-sized gaming keyboard with RGB backlights and gaming-centric switches It is IP32 water-resistant to prevent damage from the inevitable shower of Dr. Pepper it will receive on your desk. Just like the premium Apex Pro line, the Apex 3 comes with a high-quality magnetic wrist rest, dedicated media keys, and clickable metal roller, The Apex 3 is available now for $49.99.

Players looking for a step up will find a lot to like about the SteelSeries Apex 5 keyboard. The company is promising that the hybrid switches will offer the smoothness of a membrane switch, with the added durability, performance and tactile click of a blue mechanical switch. The Apex 5 also includes a premium magnetic wrist rest, aircraft-grade aluminum build, OLED Smart Display, media controls, volume roller, and customizable per-key RGB lighting. The OLED display is capable of showing animated gifs so expect the internet to have fun with it. If you don’t have any NSFW or cat gifs handy, the display can also display information from Tidal and Discord. If this sounds like your dream keyboard, you can find the Apex 5 online now for $99.99.