Razer reveals new Cynosa V2 RGB membrane keyboard in entry-level collection Offering players a new entry-level RGB keyboard, Razer's Cynosa V2 features individual backlit gaming keys, programmable macros, and specialized effects for some games.

Razer’s first Cynosa keyboard was a pretty simple endeavor: Offer players a low-cost, yet perfectly functional gaming keyboard experience. For that, it did its job well, but Razer is out to up its efforts with what “entry-level” means to their peripheral lineup. They’ve announced the Cynosa V2 RBG membrane keyboard with a wealth of new features built towards giving even the budget player more bang for their gaming accessory buck.

Razer announced the Cynosa V2 membrane keyboard was revealed on the Razer website on July 23, 2020. Improving upon the original, which took the title of #1 selling membrane keyboard in the US according to The NPD Group, the Cynosa V2 brings a few new features to the table while keeping the overall product cost-effective ($59.99) and feature-rich compared to other devices on the market. In particular, the Cynosa 2 has added a section of new audio buttons, ambient awareness in its lighting effects, and game integration to provide customized lighting effects and more across a library of supported games including Overwatch, Apex Legneds, Final Fantasy 14 and more.

In addition to these new features, the Razer Cynosa V2 features a wealth of returning features from the original. The keys are super-cushioned and quiet, but also feature individual backlit RGB which can be programmed through the Razer Synapse program. Just as well, you can use Razer Synapse to program macros into pretty much any key on the keyboard. The Cynosa V2 also brings back a spill-resistant build providing protective piece of mind and cable routing options under the keyboard making it easy to set the device up cleanly without too much clutter.

With a host of returning features alongside a few new added details, the Razer Cynosa V2 is looking like it will continue the legacy of offering players another solid low-cost and enjoyable option for their RGB gaming needs. Be sure to check out our other Razer peripheral coverage to see what else the company has been working on.