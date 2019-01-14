Everything revealed during RazerCon 2023
Shacknews recaps everything revealed during Razer's biggest showcase of the year.
Shacknews recaps everything revealed during Razer's biggest showcase of the year.
Our own Greg Burke goes one on one with Razer's newest speakers. The Razer Nommo Chroma is designed to brighten up your desktop with lights and sound.
The Razer Chroma Connected Devices program is live, bringing the number of devices that can take advantage of Amazon Alexa to over 300.
The Razer Raiju Controller and Hammerhead Earbuds will take your mobile gaming experience to the next level.
You'll soon be seeing the tech used across third-party manufacturers.