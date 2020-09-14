Oculus Quest 2 reveal video leaked by Facebook boasts 'almost 4K display' An accidental video published by Facebook has revealed that an upcoming Oculus Quest 2 headset could feature a Snapdragon XR2 chipset and 4K capabilities.

Facebook has made odd decisions regarding the Oculus VR brand over the course of the year, but a recent blunder may have revealed something a bit more interesting. The company seems to have showed off an early look at a new upcoming VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2, and among its new features, it looks like it boasts 4K display capabilities.

The Oculus Quest 2 has been rumored for quite some time, but concrete glimpses came on behalf of Facebook itself when the company accidentally published a reveal video and deep dive video detailing the supposed capabilities of the new headset. Featuring a new Snapdragon XR2 chipset, the Oculus Quest 2 is said to feature 2K native displays in each eye, making for a 4K experience that supposedly features over 50% more pixels than the original Oculus Quest. It’s also said to be easier to slip on and play with a new strap system and lighter overall build. With over 250GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, the whole thing is built to be an all-in-one VR solution, but the Oculus Link cable will also work to Oculus Quest 2 to connect to VR-ready PCs for more demanding games.

The Oculus Quest 2 looks to be a worthy successor to the Oculus Quest and maybe the best news to come out of the brand in a while. It comes after Facebook made some troubling calls to force Oculus users to use Facebook accounts with the intention of eventually phasing out Oculus accounts in the future. The long-running Oculus Connect event was also renamed to Facebook Connect for its presentation this year. The acquisition and management by Facebook might have left many feeling burned, despite its follow-up acquisition of hit VR game Beat Saber and its developer, but the Oculus Quest 2 looks like some rather appealing technology to the VR space nonetheless.

With the Facebook Connect presentation coming up on September 16, it seems pretty obvious that the Oculus Quest 2 was meant for announcement during that time. Nonetheless, stay tuned as we await further official details on the upcoming VR device.