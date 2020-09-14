New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Oculus Quest 2 reveal video leaked by Facebook boasts 'almost 4K display'

An accidental video published by Facebook has revealed that an upcoming Oculus Quest 2 headset could feature a Snapdragon XR2 chipset and 4K capabilities.
TJ Denzer
Facebook has made odd decisions regarding the Oculus VR brand over the course of the year, but a recent blunder may have revealed something a bit more interesting. The company seems to have showed off an early look at a new upcoming VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2, and among its new features, it looks like it boasts 4K display capabilities.

The Oculus Quest 2 has been rumored for quite some time, but concrete glimpses came on behalf of Facebook itself when the company accidentally published a reveal video and deep dive video detailing the supposed capabilities of the new headset. Featuring a new Snapdragon XR2 chipset, the Oculus Quest 2 is said to feature 2K native displays in each eye, making for a 4K experience that supposedly features over 50% more pixels than the original Oculus Quest. It’s also said to be easier to slip on and play with a new strap system and lighter overall build. With over 250GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, the whole thing is built to be an all-in-one VR solution, but the Oculus Link cable will also work to Oculus Quest 2 to connect to VR-ready PCs for more demanding games.

The Oculus Quest 2 looks to be a worthy successor to the Oculus Quest and maybe the best news to come out of the brand in a while. It comes after Facebook made some troubling calls to force Oculus users to use Facebook accounts with the intention of eventually phasing out Oculus accounts in the future. The long-running Oculus Connect event was also renamed to Facebook Connect for its presentation this year. The acquisition and management by Facebook might have left many feeling burned, despite its follow-up acquisition of hit VR game Beat Saber and its developer, but the Oculus Quest 2 looks like some rather appealing technology to the VR space nonetheless.

With the Facebook Connect presentation coming up on September 16, it seems pretty obvious that the Oculus Quest 2 was meant for announcement during that time. Nonetheless, stay tuned as we await further official details on the upcoming VR device.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

