Panzer Dragoon: Remake is coming to PS4 & PC 'soon' MegaPixel Studio's Panzer Dragoon: Remake launched earlier this year on Switch and Stadia, but it will apparently be flying into Steam, GOG, and PS4 before long.

It’s been a pretty okay year for the return of the Panzer Dragoon franchise to current gaming conversations. MegaPixel Studio launched a rehauled version of the first game in the form of Panzer Dragoon: Remake earlier this year, but it was a timed exclusive to a handful of platforms. That said, it’s apparently going to be spreading its wings and sailing into further spaces with a launch on PlayStation 4 and PC in the near future.

The announcement of Panzer Dragoon: Remake on PS4 and PC was made via the Panzer Dragoon: Remake Twitter on September 11, 2020. Though no official date is given for the release at this time (the tweet just says “soon”), Panzer Dragoon: Remake will be coming to PS4, Steam, and GOG. It originally released earlier this year on Nintendo Switch before coming to Google Stadia with Serious Sam. No Xbox One edition of the game was announced just yet, but that’s supposedly in the plans and coming down the line as well.

Panzer Dragoon: Remake will be soon available on additional gaming platforms!



📢First up: Steam, GOG, and PlayStation 4📢



Follow us to get the latest news about the Panzer Dragoon games 🐉 pic.twitter.com/kRduv1NmGl — Panzer Dragoon: Remake (@PanzerDragoonRE) September 11, 2020

Panzer Dragoon: Remake is a retelling of the 1996 origin of the series with some new bells and whistles attached. The graphics and controls were massively updated to give the classic on-rails shooter new life. All of the game’s original levels, plus a little extra are present as you ride the Blue Dragon to stop the Prototype Dragon before it can reach a relic at the top of a fated tower and bring chaos and destruction to the world. The expanded launch of Panzer Dragoon: Remake comes on top of the fact that the franchise is also being revived through a VR project that encompasses the first 3 games: Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record.

With a wealth of new goods on the horizon for the Panzer Dragoon franchise, stay tuned for more details on Panzer Dragoon: Remake’s official launch on PS4 and PC, as well as an expected Xbox One version.