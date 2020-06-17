Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record will rework the first three games as a VR experience Shown during the UploadVR Showcase, Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record is a retelling of the first three games in a new collected VR game.

It’s been a very long time since the Panzer Dragoon saga saw any worthwhile action. Even so, fans have long-awaited a return of the dragon-riding shooter, and it looks like their wait will finally pay off soon. A new VR game, Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record (Panzer Dragoon VR) has been announced and will be coming in 2021.

Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record was announced with a trailer on the Upload VR Showcase on June 16, 2020 with a nostalgic look back the history of the series leading up to the announcement. Voyage Record will be collecting the stories of the first three games - Panzer Dragoon, Panzer Dragoon Zwei, and RPG Panzer Dragoon Saga - and bringing selected levels from these games together in a reworked VR experience. The game is expected to launch in 2021 on standalone, console, and PC VR platforms, but publisher and developer Wildman will seek crowdfunding sometime in 2020. You can check out the teaser for Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record just below.

Panzer Dragoon has seen a little bit of a resurgence lately. The original game was remade and launched on Nintendo Switch in 2019, alongside coming to the cloud platform Google Stadia alongside Serious Sam. Even so, there hasn’t been an actual new game in the Panzer Dragoon series since Panzer Dragoon Orta came out on the Xbox in 2002. Despite the fact that Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record is still retreading the first three games of the series, bringing them together in a VR experience built from the ground up at least sounds like a promising new take on the classic series. It will remain to be seen if the typically on-rails dragon-riding shooter can be effectively converted into a satisfying VR game.

With developer Wildman expected to launch crowdfunding for Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record sometime in 2020, stay tuned to Shacknews as we await further details on Panzer Dragoon VR’s upcoming campaign.