Panzer Dragoon Remake out on Switch today as timed console exclusive

Panzer Dragoon Remake heads to Switch as part of a slate of surprise announcements following the Nintendo Direct Mini today.

Brittany Vincent
1

Panzer Dragoon Remake is officially out on Nintendo Switch now as a timed exclusive. The news hit as part of today's surprise Nintendo Direct Mini,

Panzer Dragoon: Remake is now available on #NintendoSwitch!

Developing...

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

