Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire episode 3 livestream coming next week The latest Night City Wire livestream will focus in on Cyberpunk 2077's factions and gangs next Friday.

With every episode of the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire livestreams, CD Projekt RED pulls back the curtain bit by bit on fun and fascinating aspects of the game. We’ve seen lifepath origins, weapons, music, and more in recent episodes, but another one is coming soon and this time we’ll be getting a deep dive into the groups and gangs that govern and vie for power in the underground and back alleys of Night City.

CD Projekt RED announced the third episode of the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire livestream on the game’s Twitter on September 10, 2020. Coming on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 9a.m. PT / 12p.m. ET, CDPR will once again be taking to its Twitch channel for some livestream reveals of content in the game. This particular episode of Night City Wire seems as though it will be entirely focused on various factions and gangs of the city, including the Valentinos, Tyger Claws, Voodoo Boys, Wraiths, and more. No doubt, dealing with one or more of these groups means coming into conflict with another, but gaining unique opportunities with that group at the same time.

Join us on Friday, September 18 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv for the 3rd episode of Night City Wire! We'll take you on a tour around Night City, check up on its gangs, and give you a sneak peek into the creation of #Cyberpunk2077 original score. pic.twitter.com/FoplKXn7Ic — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 10, 2020

Previous episodes of Night City Wire have revealed awesome content both inside and outside the game. We’ve seen the likes of lifepath origin stories that will start characters in vastly different circumstances of Cyberpunk 2077 and have major effects on player options, as well as glimpses of the braindance mechanic, which will allow players to investigate areas of interest in uniquely cybernetically enhanced ways. We also learned from Night City Wire that the game is getting a Netflix adaptation in the form of Cyberpunk Edgerunners.

With the next Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire just a week away, stay tuned to Shacknews for all of the latest reveals and news to come out of the upcoming event on Friday, September 18.