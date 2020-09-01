Evening Reading - September 1, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Stocks are about to crash

That's it. $AAPL is done now. Do not buy the stock here. pic.twitter.com/bFUytkMV1d — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) September 1, 2020

Stonks only go up. Indeed.

It's September

It’s September at last, you know the vibes pic.twitter.com/xP7D1Thfcd — EE »𝓑𝓛𝓜« (@EEvisu) September 1, 2020

Thanks to my man EE for the assist.

Cats of the Internet!

Beemo cares not that we’re livestreaming the WWES. pic.twitter.com/ktknZPH4ZM — Blake Morse (@ProfRobot) September 1, 2020

Please tweet pet pictures @shacknews.

wait for surprise pic.twitter.com/Fy8TXO0eA6 — out of context cats (@catoutofcontxt) August 29, 2020

Pretty sneaky, sis.

Sleepy kitty.

no play

only slep pic.twitter.com/w2qwUkDqO8 — Ryan Blanchard (@ThatRyanB) September 2, 2020

Real life Garfield.

Uncle Roger hates Jamie Oliver's fried rice

Uncle Roger is such a good content creator.

Internet dogs!

Really makes you think.

time to post lightning returns low poly dog pic.twitter.com/XekimWTDHr — the reluctant ceo of snow villiers (@phantomhag) August 30, 2020

Good low poly doggy.

She’s so patient right before a berry attack pic.twitter.com/hucVwBs85m — Falcon Age on Quest 🤜🏾🐥 Sep 3rd (@Ekanaut) August 31, 2020

Good Darla!

Cutest clip of the day. pic.twitter.com/3Mz7js6Ttd — Adorable Things (@Adorable_thin) August 17, 2020

Pupper fight!

We’re still learning how to do a full fetch and recover. So close pic.twitter.com/6048w1HF3m — Falcon Age on Quest 🤜🏾🐥 Sep 3rd (@Ekanaut) August 29, 2020

Lola also struggles with this.

Have some more nightmare fuel

Wait until you get a load of my poker face... pic.twitter.com/93df73Zvcj — Aarik aka Moobs (@Adoroable) August 29, 2020

Maybe Aarik is like T-1000, but instead of being sent back in time to kill Sarah Conner, he is here to put his face on every female popstar. A postmodern deepfake cybernetic arousal terminator with a neural network, machine learning, and computer vision. Or something.

ImageOmega gets us ready for Diabotical's Open Beta

Great video!

Vlambeer shuts down on its 10th anniversary

Today marks Vlambeer’s 10th anniversary, which is way longer than we could've ever imagined. We had a beautiful run, made incredible games, and worked with amazing people, but it is time for new things. So we're announcing the end of Vlambeer. pic.twitter.com/jZ4dMGxNV2 — Vlambeer (@Vlambeer) September 1, 2020

Happy for both of those dudes as they continue to do amazing things in the games industry.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 1, 2020. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

