Animal Crossing: New Horizons September trailer teases new Fall surprises Nintendo has released a new trailer detailing what September brings to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

One of the most anticipated releases of the year was Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This lifestyle sim exceeded expectations, quickly becoming the second best selling game on the Nintendo Switch. With the game following the real life calendar, new content is added on a monthly basis. With September underway, there’s a crop of new goodies on the way for Animal Crossing players, as evident in a newly released trailer.

The September trailer for Animal Crossing: New Horizon was posted to the official Nintendo YouTube account. The brief video highlights everything new to discover as the northern hemisphere creeps into the Fall season. The end of August means no more firework festivals, but September introduces new items (acorns, pinecones), as well as new fish to catch (salmon, oyster). Players that have been slowly filling out their critterpedia throughout the year will have a new wave of creatures to go searching for.

In the trailer, we also get a look at a new DIY item in September. The “Tree’s bounty little tree” is a Fall decoration made from acorns, pinecones, and hardwood. It’s unclear what events Nintendo may potentially have planned for September, as those details will likely come at a later date. The video also features a helpful tip on how to fish. To better focus on the “bite” cue, Nintendo advises players to listen for the right sound, rather than watching for the fish to grab on.

The monthly changes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives players the opportunity to catch new bugs and fish, as well as grab some new season-exclusive items. Nintendo has already teased a Halloween-esque event for the future, likely to come in October. If you’re an avid New Horizons player, you’ll want to check out our Shacknews guide hub for the game, where we’ve got a wide assortment of tips and walkthroughs for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.