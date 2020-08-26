Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend brings 3 Game Boy RPGs to Switch in December The very start of the SaGa franchise, the Final Fantasy Legend trilogy, is being brought over to Nintendo Switch in a collection this coming December.

Back in 1989/1990 when the Game Boy was still a young system making waves in the handheld world, the company that would become Square Enix launched a game of fantastic magnitude for the time. Final Fantasy Legend brought a full JRPG adventure to the world in an amazing mobile package, not to mention launching the popular SaGa franchise. On its 30th anniversary, Nintendo and Square Enix are bringing Final Fantasy Legend and its sequels back in a Collection of SaGa, set to launch on Nintendo Switch this coming December.

Square Enix and Nintendo announced Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend for the Switch on the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase presentation on August 26, 2020. Launching exclusively on Nintendo Switch on December 15, 2020, Collection of SaGa will feature all three of the classic RPGs that made up the original Game Boy lineup: The Final Fantasy Legend, Final Fantasy Legend 2, and Final Fantasy Legend 3. Each of these games have come optimized with features such as the ability to speed up the game, adjust the screen size to Game Boy or widescreen ratios, and more. You can check out the trailer for the collection just below.

Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend will be a must-have for any retro gaming fan, SaGa fan, or enthusiast of old school JRPG fun. The Final Fantasy Legend games are the foundation of so many things that would come to be in handheld RPGs, the SaGa series, and other aspects of gaming evolution. If nothing else, it looks to be a fantastic time capsule for where things were in the early days of these things 30 years ago.

