Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 revealed during Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase presentation Puyo Puyo and Tetris are coming together again in December on the Nintendo Switch for the ultimate battle in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, shown on the latest Nintendo Direct Mini.

When the Nintendo Switch launched back in 2017, one of the first games to come out of the gate was Puyo Puyo Tetris: a fun title that combined the match-3 nature of Puyo Puyo with the line-clearing fun of Tetris. Now, over 3 years later, a sequel is coming in December 2020 to continue the puzzle and puyo dropping fun in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2.

Sega revealed Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 during the late August Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase presentation on August 26, 2020. Coming on December 8, 2020 to the Nintendo Switch, as well as Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will be everywhere on launch day. It will have a new adventure mode, as well as new challenges to conquer like the Skill Battle Mode. Of course, everything in the original will be returning as well, allowing one to four players to engage in a fantastic crossover of Puyo Puyo and Tetris dropping action.

The original Puyo Puyo Tetris dropped back in April 2017 as a simultaneous launch on PS4 and Nintendo Switch and quickly became a title well-worth having in the early library of the latter. Allowing players to play Puyo Puyo, Tetris, or even a mix of the two games in solo and competitive modes made it a fun pick-up-and-play game on the go. It continued to garner praise when it came to Steam the following year, giving PC players a shot at the action and rising very quickly to Very Positive accolades in the community where it remains now.

With the new Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 coming in later this December, Tetris and puzzle drop fans in general look to be in for another solo and competitive treat. Stay tuned for more info as we keep an eye out for further details on the game.