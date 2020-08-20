PS5 DualSense controller trailer goes dramatic on haptics Sony is really trying to drive home the haptic functionality and other features of the DualSense controller in its latest trailer.

Arguably since the beginning of the PlayStation 5’s marketing and reveal trickles, the new DualSense controller has been a marketing focus, for better or worse regarding all other details we’d also like to know. Regardless, Sony seems to remain focused on telling players just how cool the new controller will feel. A new, dramatic trailer has launched for the PS5 and the features of the DualSense controller are definitely front and center once more.

Sony released a new PlayStation 5 “Play Has No Limits” trailer on the PlayStation YouTube channel on August 20, 2020. It features an adventurer trekking her way through various environments and doing things relating to what Sony has long advertised the DualSense would allow us to experience with its new features. For instance, the imagery of her pulling back an arrow on a bow is an exact example Sony used in describing the haptic feedback of functionality of the DualSense controller when it was first revealed. With the haptics and adaptive triggers in place, an action like readying an arrow will be an experience we can feel in some games. See the rest of the trailer just below.

As Sony continues to hype the DualSense as one of the key steps forward among a number of technologies new to the PS5, such as its 3D audio engine and the ability to accept M.2 SSD upgrades, details such as price and official launch date still remain blurry. It’s not that the DualSense, its haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, new audio array for communication, and the promise of a longer-lasting battery aren’t interesting, but PS5 sure is spending a lot of marketing on a controller that still maintains one of the DualShock 4’s worst design decisions. And it’s keeping larger details off the table in the process.

It is what it is though. If you wanted a more visceral and evocative description of the feeling the DualSense controller would allow you to experience on the PlayStation 5, this trailer definitely delivers that. If you’re looking for price and date, you’ll have to wait a bit longer as we continue to watch for new details and updates on the matter.