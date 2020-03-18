New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Mark Cerny confirms PS5 will support M.2 SSD upgrades

During the Road to PS5 presentation, Mark Cerny revealed that the PlayStation 5 will be designed to support upgrades with certain M.2 SSDs.
TJ Denzer
1

With a bevy of spec reveals and technology discussion, PlayStation 5 system architect Mark Cerny shared a lot of information during the Road to PS5 presentation. There was a lot to take in on Sony’s upcoming gaming machine, but one of the standouts in the midst of the presentation was that the PS5 will reportedly be built to be upgradeable with certain M.2 SSDs.

Mark Cerny revealed this important detail about the PlayStation 5 during the Road to PS5 presentation hosted on the PlayStation YouTube channel on March 18, 2020. While speaking to the technology that the PlayStation 5 would use to utilize solid-state drives to their fullest, Cerny revealed that the PS5 would not only include an SSD of its own, but would be upgradeable with certain M.2 SSDs, compatible models of which would be revealed at a later date. You can check out the presentation in its entirety below.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola