Mark Cerny confirms PS5 will support M.2 SSD upgrades During the Road to PS5 presentation, Mark Cerny revealed that the PlayStation 5 will be designed to support upgrades with certain M.2 SSDs.

With a bevy of spec reveals and technology discussion, PlayStation 5 system architect Mark Cerny shared a lot of information during the Road to PS5 presentation. There was a lot to take in on Sony’s upcoming gaming machine, but one of the standouts in the midst of the presentation was that the PS5 will reportedly be built to be upgradeable with certain M.2 SSDs.

Mark Cerny revealed this important detail about the PlayStation 5 during the Road to PS5 presentation hosted on the PlayStation YouTube channel on March 18, 2020. While speaking to the technology that the PlayStation 5 would use to utilize solid-state drives to their fullest, Cerny revealed that the PS5 would not only include an SSD of its own, but would be upgradeable with certain M.2 SSDs, compatible models of which would be revealed at a later date. You can check out the presentation in its entirety below.

This story is still developing…