Spider-Man will come to Marvel's Avengers as a PlayStation exclusive With Spider-Man already swinging around the rooftops of the PS4, Crystal Dynamics has made the move to bring the web-slinger to Marvel's Avengers as a PlayStation exclusive character.

Earth's Mightiest Heroes already have one of the greatest superhero rosters on the planet. But they do like to welcome new members every now and then and one of the team's on-and-off again members is a certain Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Those who have followed his moves on PlayStation 4 already know that he's the star of the 2018 Shacknews Game of the Year, so why wouldn't he also join the rest of the Marvel Universe? On Monday, Crystal Dynamics revealed that Spider-Man will indeed come to superhero brawler Marvel's Avengers and he will do so as a PlayStation exclusive.

"Despite all the great solo adventures Spider-Man's been on, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the likes of Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Ms. Marvel is going to add a whole new dimension," Crystal Dynamics Associate Art Director Jeff Adams said on PlayStation.Blog. "Players are going to face the world's most dangerous threats together, using Spider-Man's innate powers... boosted with a little help from his new friends. Partnering with the Avengers gives Spider-Man complete access to the impressive technology available to the team, such as custom web shooter-based technology from Hank Pym, SHIELD, Stark Industries, and more. And by constructing the perfect gear and skills combinations, you'll get the chance to live your Super Hero dreams through your ideal Spider-Man."

Adams also notes that Spider-Man will fit in perfectly with the multiplayer War Zones, where players can use his web-swinging to traverse the area and his slew of other powers to take the fight directly to A.I.M. forces. There's currently no in-game footage or even in-game concept art for Spider-Man just yet. It's a little early for that, as Crystal Dynamics is estimating a 2021 release for the superheroic arachnid. When he does arrive, look for him to get the same treatment as the game's other heroes, which includes a multitude of cosmetics based on his rich comic book history.

When Spider-Man comes to the PlayStation 4 (and PlayStation 5) version of Marvel's Avengers, he will be available at no extra charge. Look for more information on Spider-Man in the Square Enix adventure as it comes in. In the meantime, Marvel's Avengers is set to release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 4 and the next generation of consoles at a later date. Also, make sure to prepare for the open beta, which is just days away.