Marvel's Avengers will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X Earth's Mightiest Heroes will indeed come to the next generation of consoles and if you invest in PS4 or Xbox One, it won't cost you an extra cent.

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics looked to be getting awfully ambitious with their upcoming superhero adventure, Marvel's Avengers. That's not a bad thing in itself. There are a lot of games out there that look to add new content long after launch, but that idea gets a little messier at the end of a console cycle. Thankfully, Square Enix announced on Monday that Earth's Mightiest Heroes will also come to the next generation of consoles, confirming releases for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

As one might expect, the new hotness for consoles will come with a slew of next-gen upgrades. Expect to see better performance, faster load times, and sleeker visuals. For an idea of what's coming, at least on the PS5 end, let's visit PlayStation.Blog:

If you're a technophile like me, you enjoy having a bit of choice in how you leverage your cutting-edge console’s capability. As gamers, we sometimes want every ounce of power put into extra graphics features to achieve the highest image quality possible. For this, Marvel's Avengers will offer an enhanced graphics mode on PS5. At other times, we want the most fluid gameplay experience possible. For that, Marvel's Avengers will offer a high framerate mode on PS5, which targets 60 FPS with dynamic 4K resolution.

The GPU and CPU improvements on PS5 are exciting, but even more exciting is the introduction of an ultra-high speed SSD with lightning fast load speeds. This is a transformative improvement in consoles that will reduce load times down to one or two seconds and enable real-time streaming of massive worlds at ridiculously fast speeds. Without any optimization work, the loading and streaming of Marvel's Avengers improved by an order of magnitude on PS5. When optimization is complete, loading content will be nearly instant, allowing players to seamlessly jump into missions anywhere in the game world. And as Iron Man flies through content-rich levels, higher resolution textures and mesh will stream in instantly, maintaining the highest possible quality all the way to the horizon.

Expect to see similar features come to the Xbox Series X version of the game, though there's nothing speficic to note from Xbox's end. Look for more information on the Xbox Series X at a later date.

What we can confirm is that there's no reason to wait for the next-gen versions of Marvel's Avengers. Anybody who buys the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions of the game will receive a free upgrade to the next generation at no extra charge. PS4 users can upgrade to PS5, regardless of whether or not they bought their PS4 copy digitally or at retail. The Xbox Series X will have a similar offer in place, with Smart Delivery expected to be supported. The best part is that progression will carry over, so there's no need to start over from scratch.

This won't be all we hear about Marvel's Avengers this week. A special Marvel's Avengers War Table digital stream is set to air this coming Wednesday at 10AM PT. So stay tuned for more information.

Marvel's Avengers will release on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia on September 4. More information on the PS5 and Xbox Series X release dates is expected as soon as we find out when those consoles are being released.